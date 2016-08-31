Mainz add Ramalho on loan

Mainz have agreed a deal to take Andre Ramalho on loan from Bayer Leverkusen with an option to buy.

Ramalho joined Leverkusen from Red Bull Salzburg in 2015 and made 25 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The Brazilian defender bolsters Mainz's squad ahead of their maiden Europa League campaign and follows Kyriakos Papadopoulos, who has moved to RB Leipzig, in sealing a temporary switch to a Bundesliga rival on Wednesday.

"I am delighted to be at Mainz. I am convinced Mainz is the club for me and I want to prove myself here this season. We have a lot ahead of us, but I'm sure that we will succeed and I will do my part," said Ramalho in an official club statement.