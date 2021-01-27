Majadibodu: When my name was called I was ready to do well

Mamelodi Sundowns right back Kaketso Majadibodu is determined to get more minutes under his belt and contribute to the team’s success.

The 25-year-old bided his time at the club as he spent time out on loan at Mthatha Bucks and the now-defunct Ajax Cape Town.

However, Majadibodu recently made his official debut for the Brazilians when he came on for the injured Brain Onyango in the second half during their goalless draw with Bloemfontein Celtic at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Majadibodu, who has since made two appearances for Sundowns, says he will remain patient for his slot in the squad.

‘It was amazing, a great moment for me. I have been waiting for the longest time to represent the club in an official game and when my name was called I was ready to do well. I was so happy,’ Majadibodu told his club’s official website.

‘It is a proud moment for me to be part of the club, some of the guys that I am playing with are the same guys that I have been with since the academy days. If you look at Keletso, Musa, Siphesihle, they were with me when we won the DStv Diski Challenge and it shows that the coaches that we have at the academy are good and knowledgeable, hence the quality that is being produced for the senior side.

‘I just want to get more minutes under my belt, I want to contribute to bringing more success to the club.

‘I was part of the team when we won the treble last season but my contribution was less. I also want to work hard at training so that when I am called I am ready.

‘It is not easy to play for Mamelodi Sundowns, you need to be patient and have perseverance as things sometimes don’t happen at the time you want, just need to be patient and they will come,’ concluded Majadibodu.

Majadibodu will be hoping to make his third appearance when Sundowns travel to the Thohoyandou Stadium to face Black Leopards on Wednesday, with kick-off set for 5pm.