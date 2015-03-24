Majority of fans want Bale out of Real XI

The study - conducted by Spanish website AS.com in the wake of Sunday's 2-1 Clasico defeat at Barcelona - found that 68.3 per cent of supporters would back his removal from the side.

A total of 8,532 fans participated in the poll, heaping yet more pressure on the Welsh winger, who has come under the spotlight following a series of disappointing performances.

Bale's car was attacked by angry fans following Real's return from Barcelona, with the reigning UEFA Champions League winners having slipped four points behind their rivals in La Liga.

Bale will head to Israel on international duty with Wales later this week.