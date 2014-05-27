Makelele highlights Ancelotti influence

Makelele served as assistant to the Italian during his two-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain before being appointed coach of Bastia on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the former France midfielder said he had learned from a host of coaches during a club career that saw him spend spells with such as Nantes, Marseille, Celta Vigo, Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG.

However, he singled out Ancelotti as the most inspirational figure and also outlined his plans for Bastia - who finished 10th in Ligue 1 last season.

"This is an exciting challenge. I'll try to bring the maximum experience from my own experiences and especially my thirst for football," he said on Monday.

"This is a family club and this is what pleases me greatly. We want to build a competitive team knowing that there will be many departures but I will deploy all my energy to succeed

"There are solid foundations. I quickly felt sincerity and it really appealed to me. The president gave me carte blanche to take the team wherever I want.

"(Former Nantes boss Jean-Claude) Suaudeau was the basis of all my development but I do not forget (Victor) Fernandez, (Rolland) Courbis, (Vicente) del Bosque, (Jose) Mourinho.

"It was Carlo Ancelotti who really gave me the will to start managing."

As one of the smaller teams in the French top flight, Makelele acknowledged the task he faces in attempting to ensure the club progress.

However, the 41-year-old is not worried by the prospect of competing with the likes of PSG and Monaco.

"Concerning the means at my disposal, we can say what we want, but the truth is on the green rectangle (pitch) and that is most important to me," he continued.

"I want to convey that to my players and (for them to) take maximum pleasure.

"I will quickly take stock of who goes and who stays. I want to build around a spine, we shall see with the president quickly.

"Bastia is a small club that has managed to grow regularly. Again, we will make do with our means."