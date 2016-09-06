Makola gives South Africa friendly win over Egypt

South Africa restored some pride following their dismal African Cup of Nations qualification campaign with a 1-0 friendly victory over Egypt in Soweto.

Ephraim Mashaba's men welcomed their opponents to Orlando Stadium for the 22nd annual Nelson Mandela Challenge match, which was settled after seven minutes by home favourite Mpho Makola.

The Orlando Pirates midfielder headed home from Mandla Masango's superb cross – one of the players to benefit from four changes made by Mashaba from the 1-1 draw against Mauritania.

Ahmed El-Shenawy saved on the angle as Makola sought to double his tally, while Egypt boss Hector Cuper saw Ibrahim Salah head wastefully wide before Mohamed Salah side-footed past the post.

The equaliser did not arrive for Egypt, who drew 1-1 with Guinea in their previous outing, but they have the consolation of being involved when the AFCON arrives in Gabon next year.