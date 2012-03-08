Malaysian FA demands action over allegations

Eaton, who is stepping down from his role with football's world governing body in May, was quoted by the Singapore-based Straits Times newspaper last month as saying he had unconfirmed allegations of match-fixing involving Malaysian officials.

The FAM said they wrote to Eaton asking for clarification of his comments last month and earlier this week said they were disappointed with his reply.

"He has gone overboard with his unethical statement. I do not know if there is a hidden agenda but FIFA must explain if there is no evidence in such a claim," FAM deputy president Prince Abdullah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah was quoted as saying by the Bernama news agency on Thursday.

"FIFA must also take action for issuing such a damaging statement."

Malaysia has a history of problems with match-fixing. In February, 18 youth players were banned for two-to-five years for match-fixing, which the Malaysian sports minister deemed a disgrace.