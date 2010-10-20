Malaysian teams fined for crowd trouble

Both were fined for failing to control fans at last week's Malaysia Cup quarter-final first leg at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Trouble flared when Kelantan fans taunted Selangor supporters and stadium security officers. Supporters of both teams let off firecrackers and hurled missiles at each other.

A fight outside the stadium after the goalless match left several injured. Kelantan won the return leg 3-0 to advance.

"This is our last warning to all teams in the M-League. Those who fail to adhere to regulations from now on will be slapped with harsher punishment," disciplinary committee chairman Omar Othman told Malaysian media.

"In future, concerned teams will be forced to either play in a neutral stadium or play all home matches in an empty stadium.

"Starting from this incident, the FAM will take firm action against any team or teams found guilty.

"We will not compromise on issues of safety."

Othman said security at all venues would be beefed up and fans would be searched for banned objects and firecrackers.

Selangor were fined 67,500 ringgit ($21,720) for their part in the violence, and Kelantan 57,500.