Malbranque joins Caen after leaving Lyon

Steed Malbranque has joined Caen on a one-year deal after leaving Lyon, the Normandy club have confirmed.

The 36-year-old has agreed to a contract until the end of next season after his terms with Lyon expired.

The former Tottenham midfielder moves to Caen just a day after the club confirmed the signing of defender Mouhamadou Dabo.

"Less than 24 hours after the arrival of Mouhamadou Dabo, Stade Malherbe continues in the transfer market with the signing of Steed Malbranque," a club statement released on Friday confirmed.

"At the end of his contract with Lyon, the versatile midfielder, with an impressive CV (Fulham, Tottenham, OL) is committed for a season with the Normandy club."

Caen sporting director Alain Caveglia said: "Our priority is to engage people for key positions, for which we have targeted top players with experience in Ligue 1.

"He's an experienced guy who can play three positions in midfield: as a six, an eight and a 10."

Lyon posted a tweet from their official account to wish Malbranque well for the coming season.

He made just 15 appearances in all competitions last season.