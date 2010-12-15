Mallorca seal deal for Ienaga

The 24-year-old has passed a medical and will have a buyout clause of 18 million euros. He will be sent out on loan in the short term because the club already have three non-European Union players in their squad.

He has played with J-League sides Gamba Osaka and Oita Trinita and scored four goals in 31 appearances with Cerezo Osaka this year.

Ienaga will be the second Japanese player to have turned out for Mallorca, following in the footsteps of Yoshito Okubo who played at the island club between 2005-07.