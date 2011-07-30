Malmo match halted over firework furore

It was the third match abandoned in Sweden's top flight this season due to crowd trouble, and the second at Malmo's Swedbank stadium.

Dardan Rexhepi had given last season's champions Malmo the lead after six minutes when fans began throwing firecrackers towards the field.

Referee Martin Hansson took the players off the pitch and abandoned the match.

"With so many and such powerful explosions, we didn't dare to continue," Hansson told local media. "In that case we have no choice but to abandon the match."

In May, Malmo's home clash with Helsingborg was abandoned after half-an-hour when a supporter ran on to the pitch and pushed the referee.

Helsingborg's goalkeeper was also struck by a firecracker in the lead-up to the attack by the fan.

In April, a match between Syrianska and AIK Stockholm was abandoned after a linesman and a ball-boy were hit by firecrackers.