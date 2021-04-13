Man charged with racially abusing West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers

A 49-year-old man has been charged with racially abusing West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

West Midlands Police said Simon Silwood is alleged to have sent an offensive message to 29-year-old Sawyers via social media in January.

The charge comes after an investigation carried out by Pc Stuart Ward, the first dedicated hate crime officer within a football policing unit.

The suspect, from Kingswinford, near Dudley, has been charged under the Communications Act.

He will appear at Dudley Magistrates’ Court on April 29, the force said.