Man City release Norway midfielder Ibrahim
Manchester City have released Norway midfielder Abdisalam Ibrahim from his contract at the Etihad Stadium.
An FA Youth Cup winner with City in 2008, Ibrahim made just three senior appearances for the club.
His debut came in the FA Cup four years ago against Scunthorpe United, a club he later joined on loan ahead of further temporary spells at NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands and Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset.
The Somalia-born Ibrahim has two caps for Norway and made his first international start in Saturday's 3-0 friendly defeat to Poland in Abu Dhabi.
However, he has been deemed surplus to requirements at City by manager Manuel Pellegrini.
A message from City's official Twitter account on Wednesday read: "The club can confirm that Abdisalam Ibrahim has been released from his contract. We wish him well for the future."
