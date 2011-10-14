Man City will not risk recovering Aguero

Manchester City will not risk striker Sergio Aguero for Saturday's match at home to Aston Villa, manager Roberto Mancini said.

The Argentina forward is close to fitness after a groin injury and is likely to be fit for Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Villarreal.

"We don't want to take any risk for tomorrow," Mancini told a news conference on Friday.

Fellow forward Mario Balotelli is poised to feature on Saturday after recovering from a back injury.

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has not decided whether to play captain Nemanja Vidic on Saturday's trip to bitter rivals Liverpool.

The Serbian centre-back has been out with a calf injury since August although he played for his country this week in Euro 2012 qualifying.

"He came in yesterday and felt OK," Ferguson told a news conference on Friday. "But the Liverpool game is such an intense, stamina-draining game that you want everyone to be 100 percent so it might be more down to how he feels himself."

Midfielder Tom Cleverley (ankle) and defender Rafael (shoulder) remain sidelined.

Liverpool have no injury worries ahead of Saturday's clash, a surprised manager Kenny Dalglish said on Friday.

"I don't think it's happened too many times in the past but there isn't anyone on the treatment table."

Chelsea striker Fernando Torres will miss Saturday's home match against Everton to serve the final match of his three-game suspension he picked up in September.

Everton could be without Australian Tim Cahill (ankle), who was forced out of international action last week due to the injury.

Tottenham Hotspur are waiting on the fitness of striker Emmanuel Adebayor (hamstring), Sandro (calf) and Aaron Lennon (groin) ahead of the match at fourth-placed Newcastle United on Sunday.

Vedran Corluka and Niko Kranjcar picked up injuries in Croatia's win against Latvia on Tuesday and will miss the match.