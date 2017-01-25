Man United celebrate 'plain awesome' Mata with Twitter tribute

David Moyes is not remembered fondly for many things by Manchester United fans, but signing Juan Mata from Chelsea is certainly one highlight.

The Spain international moved to Old Trafford from Stamford Bridge on January 25, 2014, for what was then a club-record fee of £37.1million.

Mata was highly regarded by Chelsea fans and has gone on to establish himself as a firm favourite among the United faithful, making 131 appearances in all competitions and winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield last year.

But to celebrate his third anniversary at the club, United posted a compilation of his finest moments away from the football pitch, entitled '11 times Juan Mata was just plain awesome'.

Scenes in the below tribute include a no-look strike in bowling, a giant sombrero and making a dream come true for a disabled fan outside Old Trafford. Take a look and judge for yourself just how "awesome" he is...

11 times Juan Mata was just plain awesome