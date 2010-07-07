Man United eye Sneijder

The former Real Madrid midfielder has excelled for the Nerazzurri since arriving from the Bernabeu last summer, playing an instrumental part in the club's treble-winning campaign last season.

And the 26-year-old has continued his impressive form for his country in the World Cup, netting five times in six games to help guide Bert van Marwijk's side to a first final appearance since 1978.

As a result, his displays have reportedly attracted the interest of Old Trafford supremo Sir Alex Ferguson, who is believed to be on the lookout for replacements for Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, both in the twilight years of their careers.

The Red Devils' boss - who has admitted considering a move for Spain striker David Villa - is thought to be keen to add to his forward line to aid Wayne Rooney, Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Owen as United attempt to wrestle the Premier League title back off Chelsea in 2010/11.

And San Siro chief Moratti has revealed that United are tracking the Dutch midfield maestro.

"The interest from Manchester United in Sneijder is real, but I didn't look into it in an attempt not to fall into temptation," Moratti is reported to have told Sky Sport Italia.

Inter are desperate to keep hold of Sneijder's services after the impact he had in his first season in Italy, with his agent telling De Telegraaf that the club want to extend the midfielder's contract to warn off interested parties such as Manchester United.

"Wesley could stay on until 2015," Soren Lerby revealed.

"After the World Cup we will head to Milan and sit down to speak with the directors."

