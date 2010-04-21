Man United launch search for skills star

The world famous Soccer School is encouraging aspiring footballers, aged eight to 18, to enter the first ever ‘Pass It On Skills Competition’.

Young football fanatics will have 60 seconds to showcase their fancy footwork in a short video clip. Entries will then be judged by experienced UEFA qualified coaches at MUSS.

Videos must incorporate at least one of the six core ‘Pass It On’ skills, which include a step over, drag back, roll across, fake pass, stop turn and flick behind.

Stand out videos will have pride of place on www.musoccerschools.com, and people across the globe will be able to watch these online.

The competition winner will claim the title, ‘2010 Pass It On Skills Champion’, and will have an experience of a lifetime at a MUSS Residential course this summer. They will live and breathe the beautiful game for six days at Denstone College, Staffordshire from August 22-27.

The ‘Pass It On’ campaign kicked off last year to celebrate MUSS’ 10th anniversary, and to encourage the concepts of maintaining healthy lifestyles while improving footballing skills through practice. Ten key skills were taught to a select group of MUSS ambassadors, who then passed on those skills to their friends.

Mike Neary, UK program manager at Manchester United Soccer Schools, said: “After the huge success of the initiative last year, we are launching the 2010 campaign with new skillsand an exciting competition element.

“The competition is a great chance for young footballers to show off their skills and with such a great prize on offer we are expecting the videos to come flooding in.”

To enter, watch the videos below, learn the six core Pass It On skills and film a 60 second video clip of you showing off your best football skills and tricks (all entries must include at least one of the six Pass It On skills shown on the website).

A parent or guardian must then upload the video and submit it on behalf of you via www.musoccerschools.com/passiton

The closing date for entries is Friday May 14 and the winner will be notified on Friday May 28. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on the Residential courses and for full terms and conditions visit www.musoccerschools.com/passiton