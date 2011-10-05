Man United players dominate Rich List

Four of the top five active players in the list hail from the Old Trafford side - with the exception being ex-Red Devil David Beckham.

Beckham maintains his position as the richest player, with his fortune calculated to be worth £135 million, a rise of £35m on last year.

FOOTBALL RICH LIST:20 richest players

The former England captain currently earns £4m a year from his contract with LA Galaxy, but it is endorsements that contribute the most to his overall earnings – with the Londoner pocketing £35m a year promoting everything from grooming products and sportswear to video games and internet search engines.

Michael Owen (£40m), Rio Ferdinand (£36m), Ryan Giggs (£30m) and Wayne Rooney (£30m) follow behind Beckham – albeit by some distance – in a list that includes eight Chelsea players and only two from Manchester City.

While Sheikh Mansour heads the owners' Rich List, Yaya Toure (£14m) and wantaway striker Carlos Tevez (£14m) are the Etihad Stadium club’s only representatives.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have Frank Lampard (£26m), John Terry (£22m), Didier Drogba (£19m) and Fernando Torres (£18m) all in the top 10, separated from the United quartet by Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard (£27m) in sixth position.

By Vithushan Ehantharajah

