Man Utd announce four pre-season friendlies ahead of 2021-22 season

Manchester United has announced four pre-season friendly matches in preparation for the 2021-22 season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his coaching staff and players will return to the Aon Training Complex to commence pre-season training before being reunited with club legend Wayne Rooney when they take on his Derby County team at Pride Park on 18 July.

Following a week-long UK training camp, United will face Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Foundation Stadium on 24 July before returning to Old Trafford to play Premier League newcomers Brentford on 28 July followed by a match against Everton on 7 August.

“This year’s pre-season schedule has been planned with the current travel restrictions in mind, whilst providing Ole and the players with the best possible preparations for the new season," Man Utd's chief operating officer, Collette Roche said.

“Playing two pre-season matches at Old Trafford will also give us another opportunity to welcome fans back safely into the stadium ahead of the new Premier League season.”

Manchester United pre-season fixtures 2021:

Derby County v Manchester United

Pride Park

Sunday 18 July KO: 13:00

QPR v Manchester United

Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Saturday 24 July KO: 15:00

Manchester United v Brentford

Old Trafford

Wednesday 28 July KO: 20:00

Manchester United v Everton

Old Trafford

Saturday 7 August KO: 17:00