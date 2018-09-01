Manchester City 2 Newcastle United 1: Walker blasts through Benitez's wall

Kyle Walker's scored his first Manchester City goal in sensational fashion to hand the Premier League champions a hard-fought 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Raheem Sterling's clinically taken opener in the eighth minute suggested a romp in line with City's 6-1 thumping of Huddersfield Town in their previous home game.

But Pep Guardiola's side switched off defensively and DeAndre Yedlin was rewarded for a lung-bursting run when Salomon Rondon picked him out to level with half an hour played.

It fell to England right-back Walker, who failed to find the net as City racked up points and goals records last season, to step forward with long-range stunner and ensure the 10th anniversary of Sheikh Mansour's takeover was celebrated with a victory.

Newcastle undermined their bid to stifle City during the opening stages by carelessly coughing up possession in dangerous areas.

Riyad Mahrez was unable to punish Salomon Rondon's slackness but, when returning Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles passed straight to Benjamin Mendy, the full-back found Sterling to cut inside for an emphatic finish.

Gabriel Jesus passed up two clear chances to increase City's advantage and there was an air of complacency when their disorganised backline allowed Rondon to slide a fine cross into the path of the rampaging Yedlin to equalise.

The game resumed its pattern early in the second half until a darting dribble from Sterling created the opening for Walker to crash home his rasping 30 yarder eight minutes before the hour.

Winding it up! 2-1 September 1, 2018

Both goalkeepers excelled in the 65th minute as City's Ederson picked out substitute Bernardo Silva with a clever underarm throw.

Bernardo Silva sent a delightful pass to Sergio Aguero and his cross saw Martin Dubravka make a remarkable point-blank saves from Fernandinho before twice denying David Silva on the rebound.

Dubravka excelled himself again in stoppage time, driving Sergio Aguero wide to deny City's all-time top score his 15th Premier League goal against Newcastle.

What it means: City stay in touch with pacesetters

These are very early days in City's title defence but falling four points behind Liverpool and Chelsea after four games was a mildly alarming prospect Guardiola's team were able to avert, following the 1-1 draw at Wolves last time out. Newcastle lie third bottom with a solitary point but encounters with Tottenham and Chelsea have also featured in a brutal opening

Pat on the back: Salomon on song

Venezuela international Rondon was handed a thankless task as Newcastle's attacking spearhead but went about his work with gusto. The physical battle with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte was one to relish and some wonderfully astute play created Yedlin's goal. He deserves a couple of easier and more rewarding outings against opponents that will draw more ambition out of Rafael Benitez.

Boot up the backside: Jesus passes over more chances

Like Sterling, Jesus endured a goal-less World Cup. Unlike his City team-mate the Brazil striker has not picked up the baton at club level so effortlessly. His tame finish after a clever turn inside two challenges and a misjudged free header during the first-half spoke of low confidence levels.

What's next

After the international break, City are back on home turf against Fulham, while Newcastle host Arsenal.