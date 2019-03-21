Manchester City ahead of Barcelona in race to sign Spain midfielder – report

The battle to secure the signature of Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez looks to be between Manchester City and Barcelona this summer - with the Premier League champions more likely to land the midfielder.

Sources have told ESPN that City have edged ahead of Barça, despite the Catalan club reportedly having first option on the Spain international.

Pep Guardiola has been looking for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho at City for the last couple of seasons, missing out on previous targets Fred and Jorginho to Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

With Atletico needing to raise money from selling players in the summer transfer window, Saul could be one of a number of stars to leave the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 24-year-old remains an ever-present at Atletico and for Spain, having made 40 appearances for both across the season.

