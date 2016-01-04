Manchester City are title favourites - Flores

Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores is adamant Manchester City are and always have been the favourites to take out this season's Premier League title.

Flores' men were 1-0 up against City heading into the final stages on Saturday, before late goals from Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero saw Manuel Pellegrini's side take all three points.

Asked if City's win meant they are now title favourites, Flores said: "Yes. I thought so in the first [half of the season]. I keep thinking the same.

"[David] Silva and [Sergio] Aguero [are the best players I've managed]. I managed a lot of good players, but Silva and Aguero were slightly different. They were a little bit different."

Flores managed Aguero when he was at Atletico Madrid and said the Argentina international has developed into one of the best players in the world.

"During the season Aguero was at a high level, then he was injured for a short period. It was enough to have some doubts, maybe.

"But in the future, Aguero [has been] a completely different player. He is one of the best players in the world."

Watford are ninth in the Premier League, just four points outside a European place.