Manchester City former financial advisor claims club must be RELEGATED from Premier League

Manchester City are facing an independent commission over alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, between the 2009/10 season and the 2017/18 campaign, and a former financial advisor at the club has claimed they must be relegated if breaches are proven.

Stefan Borson, former financial advisor to Manchester City and a current lawyer, believes that if the Premier League charges are proven, then Manchester City should be kicked out of England's top tier altogether.

He tweeted: "Alarmist or not, the sheer extent of the PL charges are at a level that IF found proven, must lead to relegation."

The club is alleged to have breached the Premier League's rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position".

City have also been accused of not cooperating in the investigation since it started in December 2018, with the Premier League charging the current champions with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules.

City will undoubtedly fight the independent commission, however.

In 2020, UEFA ruled that City committed "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016, giving them a two-year ban from European club competitions.

This was later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), after the club reportedly instructed lawyers to appeal every judgement.

There is no precedence for this situation, though. The Premier League has never had to sanction a club which has committed an alleged 100-plus breaches of financial rules, and could, therefore, heavily fine or even relegate them from the league.

Indeed, the commission can impose punishments including a fine, points deductions and expelling a club from the Premier League.

Last season City won their sixth Premier League title since the 2008 takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group - now called the City Football Group. They also won two FA Cups and six League Cups during that period.