Manchester City 'launch legal action against Premier League' ahead of 115 charges hearing: report

Manchester City are reportedly launching 'unprecedented' legal action against the Premier League

Manchester City are reportedly launching landmark legal action against the Premier League in a case which could have a significant impact on the 115 charges City face in relation to breaking the league’s financial regulations. 

A report from The Times claims that City are arguing that the Premier League’s Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules go against competition law and are discriminatory to clubs with ties to the Gulf region and to those based outside of London. 

