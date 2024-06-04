Manchester City 'launch legal action against Premier League' ahead of 115 charges hearing: report

Manchester City are reportedly launching landmark legal action against the Premier League in a case which could have a significant impact on the 115 charges City face in relation to breaking the league’s financial regulations.

A report from The Times claims that City are arguing that the Premier League’s Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules go against competition law and are discriminatory to clubs with ties to the Gulf region and to those based outside of London.

A two-week private arbitration hearing will start on Monday to settle the dispute, which could have a significant impact both on the professional game and the charges that City face which are expected to be heard in November this year.

Manchester City celebrating their 2022/23 Premier League title (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The APT rules were introduced in 2021 following Newcastle United’s takeover and see all sponsorship deals assessed in order to prevent clubs from inflating any deals with companies that are linked to their owners.

City will reportedly seek damages from the Premier League at next week’s hearing and have submitted a 165-page legal document which argues they are the victims of ‘discrimination’ after the rules were approved by their rivals.

Should City win their claim, it could see the Premier League’s richest clubs value their sponsorship deals without any independent assessment from the league which in turn could see vastly increased deals and a huge bump in transfer funds.

The APT rules were introduced in 2021 following Newcastle United’s takeover (Image credit: Getty Images)

The case is also likely to have an impact on the 115 charges of alleged breaches of the Premier League’s regulations and financial rules. If the APT rules are deemed unlawful, it could significantly strengthen City’s case, with the club denying any wrongdoing.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Premier League’s other 19 clubs have reportedly been invited to join City in the legal action, with The Times claiming 12 have put themselves forward.

More Manchester City stories

Kevin De Bruyne makes Manchester City exit admission amid 'incredible' offer

Manchester City next manager odds as Pep Guardiola exit date mooted

When Manchester City were rubbish: How the 1998/99 season changed a football club’s destiny