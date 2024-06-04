Kevin De Bruyne makes Manchester City exit admission amid 'incredible' offer

With just a year remaining on his current deal at Manchester City, the future of 32-year-old Kevin De Bruyne will be one of this summer’s big talking points at the Etihad.

The Belgian won his sixth Premier League title with the club this season in a campaign where injuries restricted him to just 18 Premier League appearances.

Despite this injury issues, De Bruyne’s influence was still felt when he was on the pitch, as he netted four goals and dished out 10 assists for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Kevin De Bruyne has just one season left on his current Manchester City contract

But with the playmaker turning 33 later this month as he reaches the final year of the contract extension he signed in 2021, De Bruyne has admitted that he is looking ahead to what may happen next.

The midfielder has been the subject of links to both Saudi Arabia and the MLS in recent months and the Belgium international has admitted that a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League could be an option for him.

“I still have one year left on my contract, so I have to think about what could happen,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws via Sport Witness.

“My eldest is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play for City. Once the moment comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way.

De Bruyne's ex-City team-mate Aymeric Laporte swapped Manchester for Saudi (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“At my age you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.

“If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet.

“Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven’t had to think about that yet.”

