Manchester City next manager odds as Pep Guardiola exit date mooted

For Manchester City supporters, the thought of life without Pep Guardiola in charge will send a shiver through their spines, but all good things must come to an end.

With the 53-year-old about to enter the final year of his current deal and begin a ninth season in charge at the Etihad, many fear the end could be in sight.

The man himself admitted he was is ‘closer to leaving than staying’ at the end of the season and ESPN have reported that the club want Guardiola to make a decision on his future by Christmas.

Pep Guardiola has been at City since 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

But who would be next when Guardiola does decide to call it a day? Replacing an iconic figure in the dugout is no easy task - City just need to look across town to Old Trafford to see how hard it can be to follow a managerial legend.

Speculation that City may be planning for life after Guardiola has seen the bookmakers price up the market for the next boss at the Etihad and there are some familiar names on the list.

Manchester City next manager odds: 1. Roberto De Zerbi 4/1

Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi (Image credit: Getty Images)

The current favourite is Roberto De Zerbi who left Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the season after a two-year spell in charge of the Seagulls which saw the club qualify for Europe for the first time in their history.

2. Michel 6/1

Michel has been superb at Girona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next on the list is Girona boss Michel, who has the City Group-owned side to third place in La Liga this season, as they sealed Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

3. Xabi Alonso 8/1

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso has recently snubbed the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich to remain at Bayer Leverkusen following their undefeated Bundesliga campaign, but would the former Spain midfielder be open to a move to City in the future? As one of Europe’s best young coaches, he is bound to be linked to more big jobs and the bookies have priced him at 8/1 to succeed Guardiola.

4. Ruben Amorim, Vincent Kompany, Zinedine Zidane (10/1)

Ruben Amorim is highly rated in Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Further down the list there is Sporting boss Ruben Amorim who was linked with Liverpool and West Ham in recent weeks, Vincent Kompany, who has just swapped Burnley for Bayern Munich and former Real Madrid boss and France legend Zinedine Zidane, who has been out of work since leaving the Bernabeu in 2021.

5. Mikel Arteta, Julian Nagelsmann (12/1)

Mikel Arteta during his time as Guardiola's assistant

Guardiola’s former assistant at City Mikel Arteta is more of a long shot at 12/1 to swap the Emirates for the Ethiad, the same price as Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

