Manchester City report: Real Madrid already planning big-money move for Erling Haaland

Real Madrid are already plotting a €150 million swoop for Erling Haaland in two years’ time, say reports, despite the Norwegian having only just completed his move to Manchester City.

Haaland’s £51m switch to the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund was confirmed earlier this week, ending a long-running transfer saga.

But it hasn’t taken long for the 21-year-old’s future to be the subject of media reports once again, as Spanish outlet AS (opens in new tab)writes that Real Madrid plan to make a move in 2024.

(Image credit: PA)

The European champions hope to trigger a €150m release clause that was written into Haaland’s deal with City.

The report claims that the Norway international wanted the clause to be inserted into his contract, as he’s open to joining Madrid in the future.

It also says that Real’s failed bid for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe was unrelated to their interest in Haaland, as they always hoped to bring in the Norwegian in 2023 at the earliest.

(Image credit: Getty)

A lot can happen in two years, and Haaland will be focused only on making an impression at City for now.

The 21-year-old was staggeringly prolific during his time in Germany and left Dortmund with a rate of almost a goal a game, netting 84 in 88 appearances.

Haaland also has a family link to the Manchester club, as his father Alf-Inge spent three seasons with City between 2000 and 2003.

“I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me,” Haaland said after signing.

“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions."