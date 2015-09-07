Manchester City see De Bruyne as the Messiah, says Boateng

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng believes Kevin De Bruyne might struggle to live up to the high expectations at Manchester City following his big-money move.

The Premier League leaders reportedly paid in excess of €70 million to lure the 24-year-old away from Wolfsburg during the summer transfer window, but Boateng is not convinced De Bruyne will make an immediate impact at his new club.

"The transfer fee they paid for him brings enormous pressure with it," Boateng was quoted as saying by Kicker.

"Manchester City have brought him in like he is the Messiah. They are expecting miracles from him.

"But life in the Premier League is nothing like in the Bundesliga. Referees don't whistle for fouls as often and the game is a lot faster as a result.

"A lot of teams still play long balls, even if City themselves employ a different style."

Boateng then went on to discuss the large amounts of money spent by Premier League clubs over the past few months and stressed that English clubs' financial strength is not necessarily a bad thing for Bundesliga outfits.

"The transfer fees that are being paid are unbelievable, but that's the way football has developed in recent years," he explained. "I think only more money will be spent in the future.

"The good thing is that all the money from the Premier League finds its way to Germany, allowing clubs here to spend as well."