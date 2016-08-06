Manchester City sign Moreno and loan him to Deportivo

Manchester City have completed the signing of Atletico Nacional forward Marlos Moreno and will immediately loan him out to Deportivo La Coruna for the 2016-17 season.

The 19-year-old has signed a five-year contract for Pep Guardiola's side, who announced the deal on Saturday and confirmed the player will join up with them after playing a season in LaLiga.

Moreno started both legs of Atletico Nacional's victory over Independiente del Valle in the Copa Libertadores final last month, ensuring he leaves his first professional club on a high.

The attacker has earned seven caps since making his Colombia debut in March and scored his first international goal against Costa Rica in the 2016 Copa America in June.

The move for Moreno comes in the same week City signed Germany international Leroy Sane from Schalke and Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, with the Palmeiras star to join them from January.