Manchester City sign Schalke winger Sane

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Germany international Leroy Sane from Schalke on a five-year deal.

The 20-year-old, who has cost City a reported £37million, came through the ranks at Schalke and had developed into a key figure at the Veltins Arena after making his first-team debut in April 2014.

But he admitted the lure of moving to England to work under Pep Guardiola was too tempting to turn down.

Sane said: "I feel really good, I'm happy to be here and happy that it has all worked out. Now I can settle here in Manchester and play for City.

"One of the reasons I decided to join City was Pep Guardiola; he convinced me to come here and that I can continue to progress. I know I will learn a lot under him and now I can take the next step in my career.

"I followed Pep at Barcelona and at Bayern where he achieved a lot and worked really well with young players.

"I think he can make me a more complete player. I think I will need a bit of time to start with because it's another league and there's a different style of play but I think I can adapt very quickly."

It’s time to to City! MORE ➡️ August 2, 2016

Guardiola added: "He is a special talent, and an exciting player that I think our supporters will enjoy watching.

"He has great technical ability, is comfortable on the ball and there is much to admire about the way he plays football. He is fast, enjoys creating chances for others, works hard for the team and scores goals, too. He also has a very positive attitude and will fit in well with our squad.

"At 20, he is still developing as a player but he is already a member of the German national side and I think he will be a fantastic asset to our Club. We are very happy he decided to join us."

Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidel explained the club's decision to sell was largely due to financial reasons.

He told Schalke's website: "We gave the green light for this transfer, because the financial conditions necessary for our permission were present. But our heart is bleeding a little.

"We are losing a great player with an amazing character, who owes Schalke a lot.

"The club and team wish him all the best. The Manchester City hierarchy always behaved professionally [during negotiations]. Talks were tough, but fair."

Sane scored nine goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Schalke last term to earn himself a place in Germany's Euro 2016 squad, featuring in the world champions' 2-0 semi-final defeat to hosts France in Marseille.

He becomes City's fifth signing of the close-season, following Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aaron Mooy into the Etihad Stadium.

City are also believed to be close to securing the services of Colombian youngster Marlos Moreno and Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus.