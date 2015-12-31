Manchester City on title track, believes Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini feels Manchester City are on the right track for Premier League success this campaign.

City sit third in the table halfway through the season, trailing leading duo Arsenal and Leicester City by three points.

However, Pellegrini sees reason for optimism and believes they can win the title with a good second half of the season.

"I feel we are in a good position," Pellegrini said at a news conference.

"Always the best position is to be top of the table, but I think that this is a special season in the Premier League.

"With the amount of points we have at this moment, it is not good to fight for the title in a normal season when you finish with a lot more points.

"However, we are three points behind the leaders and I hope we are going to complete strongly with a very good second half of the season."

City meet Watford on Saturday, but Pellegrini has warned Quique Sanchez Flores' men will not be pushovers following their fine recent performances, including a win over Liverpool and draw at Chelsea.

"Maybe at the beginning of the season it can be a surprise, the same as Leicester," he added.

"But when you play 19 games or so and we are still talking about Watford and Leicester, it is because they have important players in a good moment, who are giving a high performance with their managers doing a very good job."