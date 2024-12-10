Manchester City's 115 charges INCREASED, with outcome expected soon

Charges levelled against Manchester City from the Premier League have increased.

The Premier League champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information over and breaking financial fair play rules over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018.

Of the charges, the club are accused of a failure to comply with UEFA's regulations, including Financial Fair Play Regulations, breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability regulations and a failure to co-operate with Premier League investigations over these breaches, too.

The 115 charges have been increased for Manchester City

According to Martyn Ziegler of the Times, the 115 alleged breaches now total 130.

This is down to confusion over some of the charges and which seasons they were in relation to. Furthermore, Manchester City could find out their fate next month.

“One senior legal source told The Times that the three-man panel would be acutely aware of the attention focused on the outcome of the case and would be working flat out to get their judgment out as soon as possible,” Ziegler's report states.

“That could be the end of January, according to the source, but the number of alleged rule breaches and the complexity of the case could mean that it is delayed.”

Football finance expert Rob Wilson has claimed that the entire case may be settled out of court, too.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is an unprecedented investigation in Premier League history – but it wouldn't be surprising if City escaped big punishment.

The Premier League have reportedly spent £50 million fighting a huge club, who maintain they have ‘irrefutable evidence’ against the charges. The accusations are incredibly complex and a settlement may be more likely.

City take on Manchester United this weekend when Premier League action returns.