Manchester City's title rivals receive boost as champions surprisingly lose at Wolves

Manchester City's Premier League title rivals received an unexpected boost on Saturday as the champions were beaten 2-1 by Wolves at Molineux.

Pep Guardiola's side had won all six of their previous fixtures in the competition this season in an unblemished start to the campaign, but

Wolves took the lead after 13 minutes as Ruben Dias scored an own goal, with the ball deflecting off the defender's knee.

Julian Alvarez equalised with a free-kick 13 minutes into the second half, but the home side went on to win the match as Hwang Hee-chan netted on the break with 66 minutes on the clock.

It was City's second loss in the space of five days after they lost 1-0 away to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup earlier in the week.

Guardiola was watching from the sidelines as he served a suspension and striker Erling Haaland had minimal impact, with just 15 touches of the ball.

City stay top of the table for now, but could be overtaken by Liverpool if the Reds beat Tottenham in north London in Saturday's late game.

Arsenal, 4-0 winners at Bournemouth on Saturday, are now just a point behind the champions with seven matches played.

