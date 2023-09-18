Manchester City star Bernardo Silva can leave for just £50m thanks to release clause
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is now available for a snip, thanks to his new contract including a release clause
Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva will cost his next club just £50 million.
The Portuguese recently signed a new deal at the Etihad Stadium to keep him in Manchester until 2026 – and capped the celebrations with a goal against West Ham United at the weekend. Bernardo joined Manchester City in 2017 from Monaco and has won all three domestic trophies, including five Premier League titles, before adding the Champions League last season.
But with the midfielder a big target of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, it'll be a lot easier to sign him come 2024.
According to Italian transfer oracle, Fabrizio Romano, City have inserted a release clause into Bernardo's new deal.
From next summer, the 29-year-old will be available for just £50m, alerting the likes of Barça – who have several former City stars in their ranks now. Joao Cancelo is on loan in Catalonia, Ferran Torres and Ilkay Gundogan both play for the club and Eric Garcia is on loan at Girona from Barcelona.
This is the second such story in recent weeks linking the La Liga champions with a Manchester City player. According to 90min, Erling Haaland also has a release clause kicking into his contract later on – and Barcelona are said to be monitoring his situation.
England full-back Kyle Walker also recently signed a new deal at Manchester City to keep him put until 2026, too.
Bernardo is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €80m.
More Manchester City stories
Erling Haaland's agent has addressed 'strange' speculation linking the Norwegian with a move to Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that the striker has a release clause, which could see him leave City next summer.
Manchester City have learned their Champions League group stage opponents for the 2023/24 season, as they look to retain their European crown.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Ben Hayward