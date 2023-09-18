Manchester City star Bernardo Silva can leave for just £50m thanks to release clause

Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva will cost his next club just £50 million.

The Portuguese recently signed a new deal at the Etihad Stadium to keep him in Manchester until 2026 – and capped the celebrations with a goal against West Ham United at the weekend. Bernardo joined Manchester City in 2017 from Monaco and has won all three domestic trophies, including five Premier League titles, before adding the Champions League last season.

But with the midfielder a big target of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, it'll be a lot easier to sign him come 2024.

Barcelona are believed to want Bernardo Silva (Image credit: Joan Valis/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to Italian transfer oracle, Fabrizio Romano, City have inserted a release clause into Bernardo's new deal.

From next summer, the 29-year-old will be available for just £50m, alerting the likes of Barça – who have several former City stars in their ranks now. Joao Cancelo is on loan in Catalonia, Ferran Torres and Ilkay Gundogan both play for the club and Eric Garcia is on loan at Girona from Barcelona.

This is the second such story in recent weeks linking the La Liga champions with a Manchester City player. According to 90min, Erling Haaland also has a release clause kicking into his contract later on – and Barcelona are said to be monitoring his situation.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City is also a target for Barça (Image credit: Getty Images)

England full-back Kyle Walker also recently signed a new deal at Manchester City to keep him put until 2026, too.

Bernardo is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €80m.

