Manchester City star calls for firm action to stop Europe 'losing out' to Saudi Arabia

Manchester City midfielder Rodri wants to see 'controls' introduced to limit the exodus of talent from Europe to Saudi Arabia.

A plethora of big names – including Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Rodri's former City teammates Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte – swapped top European leagues for the Saudi Pro League this summer, lured by lucrative contracts on offer in the Gulf kingdom.

Veteran players heading to the Middle East for a big pay-day as they wind down their careers , but the steady trickle of younger players – such as 26-year-old Ruben Neves and 21-year-old Spanish starlet Gabri Veiga – making the same switch has caused some concern in Europe.

Rodri is worried about European clubs losing talent to the Saudi Pro League (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Rodri wants the powers that be to get a handle on the situation. Speaking while on international duty with Spain, he said: "Evidently, European football loses with this situation and it is a very particular opinion of the players who decide to go out to these leagues.

"It is totally understandable due to the amounts of money they offer. I think it’s a personal issue for everyone to decide for themselves.

"We Europeans don't really like it. It must be controlled in some way, this drain of talent, because at first it seemed like it was just veterans in the twilight of their careers, but there are young people now who are leaving. They are respectable decisions, but the people who take action must control this situation."

Saudi Pro League clubs spent just over £700m on signings from overseas during the last transfer window, with only English clubs spending more on such deals.

The most expensive move was Neymar's £77m switch from PSG to 18-time Saudi champions Al Hilal.

