Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says criticism is all about 'clicks'

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says he is working hard after losing his place under Erik ten Hag and has accused critics of using his name to generate 'clicks'.

Maguire has not started for United since their calamitous 4-0 loss at Brentford last month, but did play the 90 minutes for England in their 1-0 loss to Italy in the UEFA Nations League at San Siro on Friday.

"On my form, I don't know what has been said, I don't really read about it," Maguire told talkSPORT.

“I came off the back of three positive games with England in the summer, and a good pre-season, I felt really good.

"Obviously, the manager [Ten Hag] decided to leave me out for a game, and the team have been winning since.

"I am working hard on the training pitch to make sure I am ready for when my opportunity comes. That is all what I can do to try and help the team.

"I am not concentrating on anybody else and what people are saying, I think if people can make a story about me, I am Manchester United captain, it is going to make big news.

"So that is the reason they do it, they like the clicks and things like that."

England have not scored in their last three games and have been relegated to the second tier of the Nations League following their loss in Milan, but Maguire has asked the fans to be patient.

"We're a strong group mentally," the defender told the BBC. "We've given people an unbelievable five years or so. We're in a period where we have to come together.

"The fans are probably frustrated and they have to stick with us because we've got a big tournament coming up.

"To win that tournament or progress in that tournament, we need the fans with us, so whatever has happened in recent months we are working tirelessly hard to improve that and get back on track, because it is a big winter and World Cup and we need to make sure we're ready. And we will be."