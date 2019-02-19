Manchester United drawn away to Wolves in FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United will travel to Wolves in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat holders Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday and face a tie at Molineux next month.

First-half headers from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba ensured United reached the last eight and continued their form under Solskjaer.

The interim boss suffered his first defeat as manager in last week’s 2-0 Champions League loss to PSG.

But United, 12-time FA Cup winners, bounced back and will now face Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves, who edged past Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

It is Wolves’ first quarter-final in 16 years and they have already knocked out Liverpool this season.

Manchester City will make another trip to south Wales after being drawn at Swansea.

We have been draw away to Swansea in the #FACup quarter finals 🏆

Ties are scheduled to take place between Friday 15 March and Monday 18 March.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Newport 4-1 on Saturday to progress from the fifth round and will now head to the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea beat Brentford 4-1 to reach the last eight but have conceded nine goals in their last two games against Manchester City, losing 4-0 and 5-0 as they were relegated from the Premier League last year.

Watford welcome Crystal Palace to Vicarage Road following their 1-0 win at QPR on Friday, which helped them reach the last eight for the second time in four seasons.

We have been drawn at home to @CPFC in the Quarter-Final of the @EmiratesFACup 🏆

Sky Bet Championship side Millwall, who beat AFC Wimbledon, host Brighton.

The Lions reached the final in 2004, losing 3-0 to Manchester United.

The ties will be played over the weekend of Friday, March 15 to Monday, March 18.