Manchester United finally score from a corner after 139 attempts

It took a torrential downpour at Elland Road for Manchester United's drought from corners to come to an end.

Harry Maguire's headed goal in the 4-2 win over Leeds was the first time the Red Devils have scored from a corner this season, after 139 attempts.

Before Maguire connected with Luke Shaw's in-swinging cross to break the deadlock against their rivals, United had the worst record from corners in the Premier League this season.

And their lack of efficiency from this area was particularly embarrassing as the club hired a specialist coach to help them with corners at the start of the season.

Eric Ramsay joined the club last July, with United saying he had been brought in to help coach players on a one-to-one basis and to "take ownership over training on the side's set-plays".

Considering how many of the club's successes were built on goals from corners (who remembers the 1999 Champions League final?), Ramsay's role was being heavily scrutinised with every corner which came to nothing.

But now he and coach Ralf Rangnick can breathe a sigh of relief.

And Maguire admitted he had got worked up over the team's inability to score from set plays.

"Every time I see the stat I'm embarrassed myself, I'm a big part in that set play routine in trying to score goals from corners and as a team and group it's nowhere near good enough," the United captain told Sky Sports.

"I know you can play this pretty football but set plays are a massive part of the game and this season we've been nowhere near good enough."

Things are looking up for the Red Devils though, and the win over Leeds tightened their grip on fourth place as they moved four points clear of nearest challengers West Ham.