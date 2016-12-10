Manchester United have duty to entertain - Valencia

Antonio Valencia says Manchester United not only have a duty to win games, but to do it in an entertaining way.

United have been struggling to find their best form this campaign and sit sixth in the Premier League going into this weekend's games.

They have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, though, and Valencia believes their fans have every reason to be pleased with the way they have been playing.

"I think we have always had a duty to entertain as Manchester United players in whatever game we are playing in," Valencia told MUTV ahead of Sunday's clash with Tottenham at Old Trafford.

"It is not only a duty to win trophies and titles but also to play well with entertaining football. That is what we fight hard to do. We play hard and we try to play our absolute best in an entertaining manner so the fans leave the stadium and go home happy with a good result after seeing some good football.

"Any game in the Premier League is entertaining and that is always our aim. What we have in our mindset and in our thoughts when we are going into a game is that we try to win, get the three points, and play well at the same time.

"I will repeat: I think that is what we’ve been doing in these last few games. I think we have been entertaining the fans and producing some good football. And again it is all about continuing with that and trying to get the three points on Sunday."