Manchester United have no excuses, says Herrera

Ander Herrera believes there are no excuses for Manchester United this campaign and feels they must improve on last season's fourth-placed finish.

Louis van Gaal guided the Old Trafford side back to the Champions League in his first season in charge, but Herrera has stressed the objective must be to challenge for the title in 2015-16.

"Last season was the first with the new staff and a lot of new players like me but, now, we have no excuses," Herrera told the official club magazine.

"We have to fight for everything. We are going to try to win every game.

"When I see the millions of supporters we have, I just think we cannot be fourth in the league, we have to be higher.

"It's a very exciting season and we will be fighting for everything."

United sit fifth in the Premier League with seven points from four games following their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swansea City before the international break.

They resume domestic action on Saturday, when they host rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.