Manchester United to appoint Benni McCarthy as striker coach

Manchester United are set to appoint South Africa legend Benni McCarthy as the club's new striker coach.

McCarthy, who is a lifelong Manchester United fan, played for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham in the Premier League, as well as a host of other clubs in a long career.

The South African was a Champions League winner with Porto in 2004, scoring twice against United in the last 16 en route to the trophy.

The 44-year-old also had spells at Ajax, Celta Vigo and Orlando Pirates, as well as scoring 31 goals in 79 appearances for South Africa.

He will now link up with United coach Erik ten Hag and will be charged with improving the strikers at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag admitted he was frustrated after United failed to take their chances in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Oslo, but the Dutchman will welcome back last season's top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano.