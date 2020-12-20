Manchester United transfer news: Daniel James and Phil Jones set for loan moves to Premier League strugglers

Daniel James and Phil Jones are set to leave Manchester United on loan in January, according to reports.

Centre-back Jones didn’t make the cut for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 25-man Premier League squad this season, while James hasn’t featured in the league since October.

The Daily Star reports that West Brom and Derby County want to sign Jones on loan during the January transfer window, while Burnley could also be in the frame.

New Baggies boss Sam Allardyce wants to strengthen his defence as he bids to avoid relegation, and he previously worked with the 28-year-old at Blackburn.

A deal could be struck as the Red Devils are willing to continue paying a sizeable portion of Jones’ £120,000 per week wages to allow him to leave.

Burnley showed interest in the summer but will only swoop if James Tarkowski is sold, but Derby manager Wayne Rooney is interested in bringing his former team-mate to Pride Park.

A loan move is also likely for James, as Brighton are keen on bringing in the winger on a temporary deal, according to the Sun.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter worked with the Wales international at Swansea City and the pair cold be reunited on the south coast.

The 23-year-old wants more game time before he heads to Euro 2021 with his country next summer and he looks unlikely to get it at Old Trafford.

James has made just six appearances for United this season, scoring one goal in the 4-1 Champions League win over Istanbul Basaksehir in November.

