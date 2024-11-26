Manchester United report: Wantaway wing-back could become Ruben Amorim's first signing

New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim may soon turn his attention to new faces he wants to bring in

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to do battle over a sought-after Premier League defender, according to reports.

The Red Devils are now under new management in Ruben Amorim – recently ranked the 11th best manager in the world right now by FourFourTwo – and conversations about additions will likely already be starting given his preference for wing-backs, a new style for the Old Trafford outfit.

There are arguably greater defensive headaches over at Anfield, with Andy Robertson struggling for form and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk’s contracts both running down, meaning the two rivals clubs have landed on the same target.

Manchester United and Liverpool linked to Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri

Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri has reportedly attracted interest from the two North West clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from the Sun , both United and Liverpool are both considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The 23-year-old has a contract in place with the Midlands club running until 2026, with an option to extend for a further year.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot may soon be looking to refresh his defensive unit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being a seemingly strong position for Wolves, an earlier report from Football Insider revealed that Ait-Nouri is keen on a move away, leaving the club doubtful they’ll be able to hold out for a top price.

The Algeria international has been high on Liverpool’s list since before former manager Jurgen Klopp left, and interest in the left-back has intensified with Robertson’s star fading.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But the arrival of Amorim in Manchester has given the Merseysiders company in the race, with the Portuguese coach favouring wing-backs that stay high and wide, and Ait-Nouri about as attacking as they come.

United have struggled at left-back in recent times with long-term injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. With the former potentially being shifted to the left of a back three, reinforcements will likely be looked at in this area at Old Trafford.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it’s easy to see why the two clubs have been linked with Ait-Nouri, and they both offer the step up the player is seemingly after – and with Wolves hardly in a strong position, Ait Nouri may well be a bargain buy for a Premier League giant.

Amorim’s recent mid-season arrival, though, may play in Liverpool’s favour, as the move would be a simple 'one in, one out' job for Arne Slot, whereas his counterpart in Manchester still has plenty of assessments to make about his current squad before making any progress on additions.