Manchester United v Ipswich Town: Van Gaal turns focus to League Cup

After mixed results in their domestic and European campaigns last week, Manchester United turn their attention to Wednesday's League Cup third-round clash with Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

Louis van Gaal's men endured a difficult trip to PSV last Tuesday as Luke Shaw's broken leg cast a further cloud over a 2-1 Champions League defeat in Eindhoven.

However, a 3-2 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday - with the help of Anthony Martial's brace - has seen an improved mood at Old Trafford ahead of the visit of Ipswich, who sit fifth in the Championship.

Juan Mata was also on target at St Mary's Stadium following an impressive passing move - something Van Gaal is keen to see more of this week against Mick McCarthy's men.

The Dutchman said: "With that amount of passes you control the game but we are not playing a possession game only to control the match. I have said to the players that gaps in the opponents organisation exist.

"We did it [against Southampton] and it is confirmation of our philosophy. So as a coach I am happy and the members of my staff are happy and at the end so are the players."

Van Gaal could rotate ahead of clashes with Sunderland and Wolfsburg, although Phil Jones is unlikely to be involved having only returned to full training on Friday following mild thrombosis.

McCarthy may welcome back Ryan Fraser and Kevin Bru from knocks for the trip to Old Trafford, and midfielder Cole Skuse says Ipswich are relishing the prospect of taking on United and attempting to reach the fourth round.

"It's probably the biggest draw you could get in the cup," he told the club's official website.

"My phone's been going non-stop, with people not only wishing me all the best but asking for tickets as well.

"It will be a massive thing for the town, the club and the players. You can go into a massive game like this where no points are up for grabs not quite with the shackles off, but you can enjoy yourself.

"For the young lads as well, even if they don't play and just travel to Old Trafford it will be an unbelievable experience."