How to watch Ipswich vs Arsenal – Live streams, TV channels for Premier League game

Gabriel Martinelli takes on Leif Davis in this season's previous meeting between the two sides

Watch Ipswich vs Arsenal today, Sunday April 20, as seemingly lost causes are chased at either ends of the Premier League table, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels globally.

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal key information • Date: Sunday, 20 April 2025. • Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET • Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Ipswich Town host high-flyers Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League as the Tractor Boys attempt to claw onto their survival hopes once again.

Kieran McKenna's side are now staring down the barrel with only six games left to go until the end of the season. They are currently 14 points adrift from safety.

The Gunners did face Real Madrid in midweek and have a quick turnaround to contend with, so it remains to be seen what kind of side Mikel Arteta fields in East Anglia for this once.

If you want to watch this one unfold, then follow along as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch Arsenal play Ipswich online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Ipswich vs Arsenal in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Ipswich vs Arsenal on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal in the US

In the US, you can watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal on Peacock, the streaming service of NBC.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Ipswich Town vs Arsenal is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal in Canada? Ipswich Town vs Arsenal is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.

Can I watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal in Africa? You can watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.