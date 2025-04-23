Manchester United handed lifeline in Liam Delap deal - by Barcelona: report

Liam Delap's proposed move to Manchester United could be funded by one of Ruben Amorim's players moving to Barcelona.

Delap, who has a £30 million release clause should Ipswich Town be relegated from the Premier League this season, is attracting interest from Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

But INEOS know they must move on some of their high-earners this summer to help the 40-year-old reinvest, with one out-of-favour star now wanted by the Catalan giants.

Manchester United's moving-parts conundrum. Barcelona help out Ipswich Town?

Kieran McKenna has been unable to keep Ipswich Town away from the relegation places (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone knows the situation is extremely bleak at the Theatre of Dreams, especially given their Premier League performances across the campaign.

Sacking Erik ten Hag came with huge risk, as did appointing Amorim mid-season. Whilst there are still reservations about his team, the former Sporting boss appears to be getting some much-needed backing from supporters.

Liam Delap has 12 goals to his name for Ipswich Town this season (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

But with plenty of players set for a move away from Manchester United this summer, one man in particular could now join Hansi Flick's side to help fund Delap's proposed move to Manchester.

It has been previously relayed by FourFourTwo that Delap is likely to leave Portman Road this summer, with Chelsea also known to be interested.

According to Spanish publication Sport, as relayed by Sports Witness, Marcus Rashford still wants to move to Barcelona, despite his fruitful spell in front of goal for Aston Villa whilst on loan.

Rashford is likely going to be up for sale later this year, and Villa have first dibs given their £40m option to buy, following the expiry of his loan spell in the Midlands.

Marcus Rashford has been impressive at Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

That hasn't, however, stopped his entourage from exploring a move to Spain, with the report explaining that the 27-year-old is one of the players who wants to join the Catalan club ‘no matter what’. At this moment in time, Barcelona haven’t made a final decision.

That would therefore leave Manchester United with enough cash, following his sale, to make a move for Delap, who is already keen on becoming a Premier League player once again ahead of next season.

In FourFourTwo's view, Rashford's move to Aston Villa now almost looks a certainty, especially given his recent showings. We expect him to complete a permanent transfer in 2025.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to face Bournemouth.