Manchester United's Casemiro to miss three matches after red card vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will miss the club's next three Premier League matches following his red card in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Casemiro was sent off for grabbing the throat of Palace's Will Hughes in a melee in the second half at Old Trafford.

It was the first straight red of the Brazilian's career and it will see him miss matches home and away against Leeds, plus the visit of Leicester City to Old Trafford.

On the plus side, the former Real Madrid midfielder should be nicely rested for the Europa League play-off first leg against Barcelona on February 16th.

United were 2-0 up when Casemiro was sent off, but Erik ten Hag's side were able to hold on for a 2-1 win.

Ten Hag admitted afterwards that Casemiro had 'crossed the line', but was unhappy with the consistency as he thought some of Palace's players were fortunate to stay on.

"Casemiro crossed the line, you saw that," he said. "But he is protecting our player, holding him back.

"If Casemiro should have been sent off, many more players should have been sent off."