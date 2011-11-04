Mancini and Van Persie pick up October prizes

Van Persie has also been rewarded with the Barclays Golden Boot ’10 goal’ Landmark prize following an electrifying month.

The Dutch marksman scored seven goals in three games taking him to 28 goals in 27 games in the Barclays Premier League during 2011, and helping Arsenal up to seventh place in the league table.

Van Persie’s goal tally in October has taken him to the top of the Barclays Premier League scorers’ chart where he is the first player to reach 10 goals in the race for the Barclays Golden Boot.

The Arsenal captain led from the front, scoring both goals against Sunderland at Emirates Stadium as his side triumphed 2-1. His excellent form continued as he went on to bag another double as Arsenal overcame Stoke 3-1.

He rounded off an impressive month with a memorable hat-trick against London rivals Chelsea. Van Persie scored his sides’ first to level the match at 1-1 and was back among the goals to finish Chelsea off with two late strikes.

This is the third time that he has won the Barclays Player of the Month award, having previously claimed the prize in November 2005 and October 2009.

Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini picked up the Barclays Manager of the Month prize for October after leading the club to four straight wins with his team averaging more than four goals a game.

City began the month with a 4-0 away win at Blackburn Rovers, before netting another four goals against Aston Villa.

The remarkable 6-1 away win against Manchester United really announced Mancini’s men as title contenders, while the club cemented their lead at the top of the Barclays Premier League table with a confident 3-1 win over Wolves.

In total, Manchester City netted an incredible 17 goals during October, in what has been an extraordinarily goal-heavy start to the Barclays Premier League season.

Both decisions were made by the Barclays Awards Panel, which includes representatives from football’s governing bodies, the media and fans.