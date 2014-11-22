Mancini buoyed by Inter Milan preparations

Mancini's second spell in charge of Inter gets under way this weekend against fierce rivals Milan, after the Italian was appointed as Walter Mazzarri's replacement earlier this month.

The former Manchester City and Galatasaray boss takes over with Inter ninth in Serie A - a point and two places behind Milan.

However, Mancini has been pleased with what he has seen so far on his return to the club and urged his players not to pay too much attention to the table.

"I have the same good feelings I usually have going into a derby. It won't be easy. Milan are a great team," he told a news conference on Saturday.

"I've inherited a team in good shape and we've been able to work well.

"Obviously both teams hope to win it but anything can happen in a derby.

"We mustn't look at the league table at the moment. We just need to get points on the board.

"It's going to be a tough match. Your mentality and approach to the game are key factors."

Mancini also discussed his relationship with owner and president Erick Thohir, who stated recently that European qualification is the aim this term.

The ex-Italy international stated he had been impressed by Thohir, adding his excitement about returning to the club where he won three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias between 2004 and 2008.

"It's normal to feel excited when you go back to a place where you've worked and been successful before," Mancini added.

"I've spoken to president Thohir about all sorts of things and I got a really good impression.

"The president seems to be very passionate about Inter and that's important."