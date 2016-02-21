Mancini cautious over Inter improvement after beating Sampdoria

Roberto Mancini believes Inter still have work to do following their recent slump but was relieved to oversee a 3-1 Serie A victory against former club Sampdoria.

Inter had a solitary league win in their last seven attempts heading into Saturday's match at San Siro, a run that saw them tumble to fifth in the standings despite leading the way for much of the first half of the season.

The hosts struggled for fluency despite set-piece goals from Danilo D'Ambrosio and Miranda, before Mauro Icardi gave them additional breathing space with 17 minutes to play.

Experienced striker Fabio Quagliarella struck in stoppage time for struggling Sampdoria but Mancini was able to reflect on a satisfactory night, as club icons Jose Mourinho and Ronaldo watched on from the stands.

"When things do not go well, all the matches are delicate and difficult," he told television reporters.

"It was important to win to get back closer to third place. It was a tricky match because Samp are not going through a good time.

"At times like these you have to give something more, which we did. However, the worst is not past just with this victory.

"We were compact and didn’t concede many chances, although we allowed Sampdoria to play more in the first half. This is the way we had to play.

"What gives me hope is the three points. In terms of performance we can do more, absolutely, but I think we probably need a few wins to get that confidence back."

Mancini said Mourinho's presence and warm reception from the Inter faithful did not put extra pressure on him.

"It's no problem. Mourinho is the coach who won the Champions League and the treble," he added.

"It only seems right. If will come to San Siro between years with other clubs the same will happen. It only seems right."