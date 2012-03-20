Mancini convinced Man City will win title

City lost their place at the top of table earlier this month after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Swansea City on the same day that Manchester United beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0.

The Red Devils have since opened up a four-point gap at the summit after sweeping Wolverhampton Wanderers aside 5-0 on Sunday.

Mancini's side can reduce the deficit to just one point should they overcome Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, a venue where they have won all 14 of their league games this season.

The Manchester rivals meet on Monday April 30 at the Etihad Stadium, with many predicting the victor to go on and lift the domestic crown.

And the Italian is confident that he will finish on top come May after the club’s Europa League exit last week left them with only the Premier League to focus on.

"We will win the title, we will win. We will do everything to win the title. We need to think positive always," Mancini said.

"Until now we have had a fantastic Premier League, we need to continue like this.

"We play one game a week, we can have more concentration about this."